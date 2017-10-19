US Dollar softer, approaching 93.00

US Dollar softer, approaching 93.00By Pablo Piovano
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index, stays on the defensive for the second session in a row on Thursday and is currently hovering over the low-93.00s.
US Dollar attention to US data
The index lost upside momentum following yesterday’s tops, always reflecting the performance of yields in the US money markets, where the key 10-year reference is now navigating the area of session lows in sub-2.34% levels.
The greenback keeps looking to US politics for direction, particularly headlines related to the tax reform proposed by the Trump administration and the potential implementation by year-end.
In addition, investors stay vigilant on the probable successor of Janet Yellen, with FOMC’s J.Powell (dovish) and J.Taylor (hawkish) being the favourite candidates for the time being.
Looking ahead, the Philly Fed manufacturing index next on tap seconded by the usual weekly report on US labour market and the speech by KC Fed E.George (2019 voter, hawkish).
US Dollar relevant levels
As of writing the index is losing 0.10% at 93.09 and a break below 93.01 (10-day sma) would expose 92.85 (low Oct.16) and then 92.57 (55-day sma). On the flip side, the next resistance lines up at 93.34 (100-day sma) followed by 93.55 (high Oct.18) and finally 94.03 (23.96% Fibo of the 2017 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.