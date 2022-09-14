- DXY bulls are moving back in and 109.72 guards a break to the 109.90s.
- A break of the 109.40s and 109.10s below there opens the risk of a significant downside extension.
The US dollar rallied on Tuesday against the yen, euro and other currencies following stronger-than-expected US inflation data that rocked US stocks, bolstered US yields and sent the greenback towards last week's two-decade peak of 110.79. The price made a high of 110.01 before bears cleaned up across the counterparts for low-hanging fruit in the corrections.
However, while the DXY fell to a low of 109.257, it did not stay down there for long. The index has since rallied back to test the 109.70s which is encouraging for the bulls. Technically, the bulls will want to see 109.90 cleared before the week is out ahead of what is expected to be a hawkish Federal Reserve outcome next week.
There are no Federal Reserve speakers this week as the media blackout went into effect at midnight Friday ahead of Chair Jerome Powell’s post-decision press conference on September 21. Traders expect 75 basis points when its policy committee meets next week and lower market hopes for a smaller increase. However, there is a one-in-five chance that the Fed will raise rates by a full percentage point, up from zero a day before the inflation report according to FEDWATCH.
Yesterday, Consumer Price Index gave the greenback a boost as the headline came at 8.3% YoY vs. 8.1% expected and 8.5% in July, while core came in at 6.3% YoY vs. 6.1% expected and 5.9% in July. ''While this was still the second straight month of deceleration for headline from the 9.1% peak in June to the lowest since April, it’s a huge reminder that the Fed’s fight against inflation is nowhere close to being over,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained.
''We think it would be very tempting for the Fed to hike 100 bp in order to underscore its inflation-fighting credentials and surprise the markets,'' the analysts said. ''Equities would tank but that's what the Fed wants. More importantly, the swaps market is now pricing in a terminal rate between 4.25-4.50%.''
Positioning data shows the market is long dollars but not remarkably so by historical standards. Speculators’ net long USD index positions edged slightly higher but remain within the recent range, a little below the levels reached in the run-up to the Fed’s Jackson Hole event. Interest rates have been a major driver of the greenback, as higher rates give dollar bonds and deposits attractive yields. Outside the United States, especially in Asia, major economies' rates trajectories stand in stark contrast which is expected to continue supporting the greenback which is up nearly 15% against a basket of currencies in a rally that has the dollar on course for its best year since 1984.
DXY technical analysis
The four-hour chart above illustrates the market structure and the bulls that are attempting to show who is boss by taking on the M-formation's neckline. 109.72 guards a break to the 109.90s and prospects of a bullish continuation for the days and weeks ahead. A break of the 109.40s and 109.10s below there opens the risk of a significant downside extension.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.