US dollar retains a firmer tone, euro losing the bid - ANZ

US dollar retains a firmer tone, euro losing the bid - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that the US dollar retained its firmer tone overnight as US bond yields continued to edge higher and some of the post ECB rally in EUR/USD unwound further.
Key Quotes:
"China’s move last Friday to free up yuan forwards trading is likely also continuing to play a role. The US July JOLTS report came in at a record high, which coupled from comments from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expressing confidence about getting tax reform through, underpinned expectations that solid US growth will continue. GBP was firmer following the higher-than-expected inflation print for August. The market is keenly focused on upcoming US CPI data as it positions itself ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting."
"Expectations for a 25bps December rate hike have rebounded to around 40% from 26% last Friday. The yield on the US 10-yr note rose 4bps to 2.17% whilst the 10-yr bund yield rose 6.4bps to just under 0.40%. UK 10-yr yields rose 9bps to 1.13% as risk-off sentiment continued to recede, and on the inflation surprise."
"Equities had a firmer tone with the DAX up 0.4% and the CAC 40 up 0.6%, but the FTSE 100 fell 0.2% as GBP firmed. The S&P500 is up 0.2% and the DJIA up 0.3% at the time of writing. Both oil and gold were modestly firmer (WTI +0.4% at USD48.25/bbl; gold spot +0.2% at 1330/oz)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.