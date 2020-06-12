US dollar: Poor medium-term fundamentals? – Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs analysts, in their latest client note, cite that the US dollar weakness is likely to stay here, despite Thursday’s risk premium trades.
Key quotes
“Recent weak US dollar "may just be the beginning of a larger structural downtrend".
The greenback has "poor medium-term fundamentals".
"Lower yields do not necessarily mean overseas investors will sell US assets, but we would expect fixed income portfolio inflows to slow, and for some investors to begin hedging FX risk in cross-border positions in both fixed income and equities, given much lower hedging costs"
“USD went into the crisis already overvalued, the further gains in February and March stretched valuations further.”
“Look for the US dollar to fall more than 20% over the coming years if the global economy continues to recover.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls licking wounds above 0.6800 amid Asia risk-off
AUD/USD reverses a brief dip below 0.6800 and licks wounds, as the bears take a breather in Asia this Friday. Concerns about the global economic recovery and second wave of coronavirus resurfaced and boosted the greenback at the expense of the risk assets.
USD/JPY off monthly lows, still below 107.00
USD/JPY has bounced-off monthly lows at 106.58 and looks to test 107.00, as the unabated US dollar buying continues to offer support to the bulls. It remains to be seen, however, how far the rebound could sustain, given the risk-off action in the global equities.
Gold: Treading on thin ice
Gold is below a 15-minute trendline support and failed at the resistance of a retest to get back about the line in the sand. Focus now is on a test of horizontal support to open the key Fib retracements.
WTI crude oil is on the back foot as risk-off prevails
WTI is trading over 1% lower after falling from a high of 436.31 to a low of $35,58. Risk assets are crumbling amid a risk-off tone across markets as investors fret about the second wave of infections of the coronavirus.
Stocks crash, Euro cracks & risk currencies tumble
US stocks sold off for the third day in a row and today’s losses were the sharpest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 6.9% or 1,800 points the biggest one day drop in 3 months. Risk aversion was in full swing with currencies falling ...