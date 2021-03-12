With the US outspending its peers on measures to boost economic growth, the path of least resistance for the US dollar appears to be on the higher side, according to analysts at UBS.
If you're spending more then you're going to have a higher growth trajectory.
The new world is less to do with where your cash rates are – at this phase of the market, it's about who's spending more.
