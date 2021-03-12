US dollar may gain further upside momentum – UBS

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

With the US outspending its peers on measures to boost economic growth, the path of least resistance for the US dollar appears to be on the higher side, according to analysts at UBS. 

Key quotes

If you're spending more then you're going to have a higher growth trajectory. 

The new world is less to do with where your cash rates are – at this phase of the market, it's about who's spending more. 

EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday. 

GBP/USD steadily ground higher on Thursday starting the session in the low 1.3900s and under the pair’s 21-day moving average (which is close to 1.3940) and closing Thursday’s FX trade just under the 1.4000 level.

Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.

Binance Coin price broke out of a continuation pattern in the last few hours, surging by more than 12%. The gains were quickly erased after BNB got rejected at a crucial resistance barrier. Regardless, the recent erratic price behavior does not negate the bullish outlook. 

Shares in SOS continue to struggle, having retreated from highs of nearly $16 in February. Shares in SOS are currently trading at $6.40 up 1.2% in Thursday's regular session. 

