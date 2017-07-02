US Dollar leaps to tops near 100.60

The greenback is now accelerating its daily upside, advancing to fresh peaks in the boundaries of 100.60 when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

US Dollar in multi-day highs

The index is now extending its recent breakout of the psychological 100.00 handle, testing the 100.60/70 band and targeting last week’s tops in levels just above 101.00 the figure.

The better performance of US yields are sustaining the Dollar’s up move, with the 10-year benchmark retaking the 2.41% handle after briefly dipping near 2.38% at the beginning of the week.

Looking ahead, JOLTs Job Openings, Consumer Credit and December’s Trade Balance figures will be the only releases today in the US calendar.

US Dollar relevant levels

The index is gaining 0.77% at 100.61 facing the next resistance at 101.02 (high Jan.30) ahead of 101.39 (55-day sma) and finally 101.95 (23.6% Fibo of the November-January up move). On the other hand, a breach of 99.91 (low Feb.7) would open the door to 99.67 (100-day sma) and then 99.19 (low Feb.2).