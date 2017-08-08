US Dollar jumps to weekly highs above 93.60

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index, is now accelerating the daily upside, advancing to fresh tops beyond 93.60.

US Dollar bid after data

The index leapt to the 93.60/65 band after US JOLTs Job Openings printed a record high in June at more than 6.1 million, adding to the previous upbeat results from the NFIB and IBD/TIPP optimism indices.

DXY is now trading at shouting distance from Friday’s tops beyond 93.60 seen in the wake of US non-farm payrolls, opening the door at the same time for a test of the 21-day sma in the 93.90 region.

In the meantime, the greenback is extending the rebound from last week’s fresh cycle lows around 92.40, although the broader picture still stay bearish and highly dependent on US politics.

US Dollar relevant levels

The index is gaining 0.36% at 93.64 facing the immediate resistance at 93.93 (21-day sma) seconded by 94.11 (high Jul.26) and finally 95.10 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017 drop). On the downside, a break below 93.17 (10-day sma) would open the door to 92.41 (2017 low Jul.31) and finally 91.88 (2016 low May 3).