US Dollar is treading water as markets await fresh drivers – BBH

“Consensus currently is at 1.9% SAAR vs. 2.6% in Q4. Personal consumption is expected at 4.0% vs. 1.0% in Q4. The mix of Q1 growth will be important because in Q4, the bulk of growth came from inventories while personal consumption and net exports slowed. Of note, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model is tracking Q1 growth at 1.1% SAAR, down from 2.5% before yesterday’s weak data. This is the final model update for Q1 and now the model will start tracking Q2, with the first estimate coming tomorrow.”

Economists at BBH offer a brief preview of Thursday's key US macro data, the Advance first-quarter GDP report, due for release during the early North American session. The data will play will influence the US Dollar (DXY), which is trading flat near 101.48 amid ongoing concerns about First Republic, higher global equity markets and global bond yields.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.