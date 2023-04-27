US Dollar is treading water as markets await fresh drivers – BBH

Economists at BBH offer a brief preview of Thursday's key US macro data, the Advance first-quarter GDP report, due for release during the early North American session. The data will play will influence the US Dollar (DXY), which is trading flat near 101.48 amid ongoing concerns about First Republic, higher global equity markets and global bond yields.
Key quotes:
“Consensus currently is at 1.9% SAAR vs. 2.6% in Q4. Personal consumption is expected at 4.0% vs. 1.0% in Q4. The mix of Q1 growth will be important because in Q4, the bulk of growth came from inventories while personal consumption and net exports slowed. Of note, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model is tracking Q1 growth at 1.1% SAAR, down from 2.5% before yesterday’s weak data. This is the final model update for Q1 and now the model will start tracking Q2, with the first estimate coming tomorrow.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar stays resilient despite disappointing GDP data – LIVE
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday that the US economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.1% in Q1, compared to the market expectation. The uptick in the inflation component, however, seems to be helping the USD stay resilient against its rivals.
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1050 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.1050, consolidating the pullback from 13-month highs of 1.1095 on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by a broadly subdued US Dollar and cautious optimism. All eyes remain on the US advance Q1 GDP release for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2500 as US Q1 GDP looms
GBP/USD is struggling to defend gains while trading below 1.2500 in the European session. The US Dollar stays on the back foot, as investors refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP data release.
Gold clings to gains around $2,000 amid softer US Dollar, focus remains on US GDP
Gold price is holding its steady ascent in the European session. The bright metal retakes the $2,000 mark, helped by a defensive US Dollar but the upside remains capped due to the renewed advance in the US Treasury bond yields. US GDP awaited.
Uniswap rise in trading volume indicates strong growth in trader appetite for top DeFi products
Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) breached the $1.5 trillion mark in trading volume metrics on April 24, signaling a new wave of bullishness on Web3 liquidity solutions among players in the digital asset sector.