US Dollar Index: USD downtrend to recommence – Westpac

The US dollar gained ground this month on a growing expectation that the US economy will lead the global recovery in 2021. Currently, the DXY index trades at 92.0 compared to 91.0 on 5 February, having peaked at 92.5 in between. Economists at Westpac believe in the US and the dollar strengthened further this month but continue to think the USD upturn will prove transitory.
Key quotes
“Our core view remains that the recovery in global growth will be greater in scale and longevity than that seen in the US, seeing DXY fall back through the 91.0 level of 5 February by December 2021, to just below 88.0 towards the end of 2022.”
“Currently, the growth differential between the US and DXY constituents is heavily in favour of the US, particularly for euro.”
“Immediate market expectations for growth are similarly skewed towards the US; but the US stimulus that is driving both actual and expected outcomes is heavily front-loaded in 2021, after which US growth prospects become more uncertain.”
“From their current lows, Europe's prospects with respect to both the virus and economic activity should strengthen materially from mid-2021, with momentum sustaining into 2023 on the back of stimulus targeting investment and employment as well as the wider global recovery.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3850 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.