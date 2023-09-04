US Dollar Index: US Holiday may prod DXY bulls above 104.00, risk catalysts eyed

- US Dollar Index struggles for clear directions after seven-week uptrend.
- Labor Day Holiday restricts market moves amid a light calendar, mixed sentiment.
- Upbeat US jobs report teases policy hawks even as Fed inaction in September is mostly priced in.
- China stimulus, Sino-American jitters and inflation clues eyed for clear directions.
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around 104.25-30 during a sluggish start of the week’s trading, mainly due to the US Labor Day Holiday and a light calendar in Asia. Even so, the Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies defends the seven-week uptrend by staying on the way to an important technical resistance, mainly after Friday’s heavy rebound.
Although a downward revision to the Q2 US GDP growth and softer PMIs prod the DXY bulls, the upbeat prints of inflation clues and mostly impressive employment statistics allowed the US Dollar to close on the positive side for the seventh consecutive week despite marking the lowest weekly gain since early July.
On Friday, the headlines US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose to 187K in August versus 170K expected and 157K prior (revised) even as the Unemployment Rate marked an uptick to 3.8% from 3.5% market forecasts and previous readings. Further, the Average Hourly Earnings also eased to 0.2% and 4.3% compared to 0.4% and 4.4% respective priors. Additionally, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI also impressed the US Dollar buyers with the 47.6 figures versus analysts’ estimation of 47.0 versus 46.4 previous readings.
Following the data, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta J. Mester downplayed the increase in the Unemployment Rate to 3.8% by stating that the level "is still low." The policymaker termed the US job market as strong despite recent rebalancing as she spoke at an event in Germany. About inflation, Fed’s Mester acknowledged that progress has been made but noted it remains elevated.
It’s worth noting, however, that China stimulus and the US-China tension are extra filters, apart from the mixed US data, that challenge the DXY moves.
China President Xi Jinping showed readiness for more collaboration with the international players of the services industry after US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned China as she returned from her trip to Beijing. On the same line, US President Joe Biden also crossed wires during the weekend while showing his disappointment with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to remain absent from the summit of G20 leaders in India.
Elsewhere, China's central bank, namely the People's Bank of China (PBoC), announced a heavy cut to its foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio (FX RRR) to 4% from 6.0% effective from September 15. That said, a slew of China banks cut interest rates on Yuan deposits to ease the pressure from lower mortgage rates announced previously. Among them, ICBC, China Industrial Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China (BoC) gained major attention. Additionally, Reuters cited four people familiar with the matter to report that China is likely to step up action to revive the country’s property sector.
Against this backdrop, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields have been declining in the last two consecutive weeks after rising to the highest levels since 2007, to 4.18% at the latest. Further, the Wall Street benchmarks also improved in the recent few days, despite Friday’s sluggish closing, while the S&P 500 Futures printed mild losses by the press time.
Moving on, a light calendar and the US holiday may allow the DXY bulls to take a breather but the risk catalysts and Wednesday’s US ISM Services PMI will be the key to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A three-month-old descending resistance line, currently around 104.50, appears the key upside hurdle for the US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|104.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.32
|Daily SMA50
|102.4
|Daily SMA100
|102.54
|Daily SMA200
|103.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.29
|Previous Daily Low
|103.27
|Previous Weekly High
|104.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.93
|Previous Monthly High
|104.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.63
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores Aussie government’s push for more wages near 0.6450, focus on RBA, Australia GDP
AUD/USD struggle to extend the first weekly gain in seven as it stays pressured around 0.6450 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session. The pair’s latest weakness could be linked to Friday’s upbeat US jobs report and the weekend headlines suggesting the US-China jitters.
EUR/USD: US holiday to restrict Euro moves, further downside hinges on 1.0750 break and ECB’s Lagarde
EUR/USD bears keep the reins at the lowest level in a week, after falling heavily in the last two consecutive days. That said, the Euro pair remains pressured around 1.0775 during the early Monday morning in Asia.
Gold consolidates above the 1,940 mark amid the US holiday
Gold price is in consolidation mode around $1,940. The US market is closed for the Labor Day holiday and gold price is expected to remain under pressure amid the thin trading volume. Later this week, the US ISM Services PMI for August will be released and the data will likely ramp up volatility.
BitBrowser hacker transfers 236.27 ETH to eXch mixer
BitBrowser recently indicated that its server’s cached data had been compromised, with the bad actor making away with a “significant amount of cryptocurrency assets.” Cryptocurrency tracking and compliance platform MisTrack collaborated with the crypto community to identify and tabulate all addresses related to the exploiter.
Week ahead – RBA and BoC to kick-start key round of central bank meetings
After a barrage of US data hurt the dollar this week, the US agenda will become lighter next week with the spotlight turning to the ISM non-manufacturing PMI. Elsewhere, the RBA and the BoC are holding their interest rate decisions, kick-starting a round of pivotal meetings by major central banks.