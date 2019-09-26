US Dollar Index under pressure below 99.00 ahead of data, Fedspeak

- DXY recedes from tops beyond the 99.00 mark.
- Trump said a trade deal could come earlier than expected.
- US Q2 GDP, Trade Balance figures, Fedspeak next of relevance.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, has come under renewed selling pressure after hitting fresh weekly tops beyond 99.00 the figure.
US Dollar Index focused on data, trade, Fedspeak
The index managed to regain the 99.00 mark and above on Wednesday, challenging at the same time 3-week highs on the back of a moderate improvement in the sentiment for the buck.
Comments by President Trump that a US-China trade agreement could be closer than expected have bettered the mood in the risk-associated space, lifted US yields and removed some tailwinds from the Greenback’s upside.
Busy day in the US docket, as the final Q2 GDP results are due along with inflation figures tracked by the PCE, usual Initial Claims, advanced Trade Balance readings and Pending Home Sales.
In addition, Atlanta Fed R.Kaplan (2020 voter, dovish) will give opening remarks at a Dallas Fed Conference, St.Louis Fed J.Bullard (voter, dovish) will speak at the Minorities Banking Forum, FOMC’s R.Clarida (permanent voter, dovish) and San Francisco Fed M.Daly (2021 voter, centrist) will participate in a Fed Listens event, Minneapolis Fed N.Kashkari (2020 voter, dovish) will speak in Montana and Richmond Fed T.Barkin will speak at a Financial Markets Event in Richmond.
What to look for around USD
Market participants have already digested the recent FOMC event and appear to have shifted their focus to the US-China trade war once again. Domestic data in combination with politics and trade developments should be key in determining the next decision on rates after Fed’s Powell left the door open for extra easing along the road. However, the increasing dissent among FOMC members casts further clouds on the probability of extra stimulus at the upcoming meetings, leaving the outlook on interest rates quite mixed, to say the least. Looking at the broader picture, the positive view on the Dollar is still well underpinned by the solid US labour market, strong consumer confidence and spending and the auspicious pick up in consumer prices, all adding to the safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.11% at 98.90 a break above 99.10 (high Sep.12) would aim for 99.37 (2019 high Sep.3) and then 99.89 (monthly high May 11 2017). On the downside, the immediate support lines up at 97.86 (monthly low Sep.13) followed by 97.65 (100-day SMA) and finally 97.17 (low Aug.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive amid uptick in US yields, eyes Draghi's speech
EUR/USD is operating on slippery grounds, having printed a weakest daily close in over two years on Wednesday, and could drop below 1.09 if the ECB President Draghi defends his recent decision to restart the bond-buying program.
GBP/USD: Well bid ahead of UK’s House of Commons, Carney’s Speech
GBP/USD bounces off 21-day SMA after first-day of the UK’s Parliament showdown. The House leader Jacob Rees-Mogg indicated “an exciting announcement” for Thursday. The UK MPs will progress towards no-confidence motion.
USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart
The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00.
Gold: Bulls leaning on 1500 psychological support
We have been seeing failures at critical upside levels but the 1500 psychological support is so far holding up. Should this give out, then bears will target a 50% mean reversion of the early July swing lows to recent highs around 1470.
Currency market implication amid trade war and impeachment headlines
At times the price action in FX events, like yesterday impeachment push might make one wonder whether the FX market cares about anything anymore.