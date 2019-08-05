US Dollar Index under pressure below 98.00 ahead of ISM

- The index comes under pressure and breaks below 98.00.
- Yields of US 10-year note breach the 1.80% handle.
- US ISM Non manufacturing, Fedspeak next on tap.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is adding to Friday’s losses and is testing fresh lows in the sub-98.00 area ahead of the opening bell in Euroland.
US Dollar Index weaker on declining yields
The index is down for the third session in a row on Monday on the back of the continuation of the down move in yields of the key US 10-year note, which are navigating sub-1.80% levels, area last seen in November 2016.
President Trump’s recent announcements of extra tariffs of 10% on Chinese products worth $300 billion keeps hurting the sentiment in the global markets and is sustaining the ongoing exodus to safer assets (bonds, JPY). The US –China trade front has once again come to the fore as barometer of price action while investors continue to wait for some form of Chinese retaliation, which would only make things worse.
Later in the day, July’s ISM Non-manufacturing will be the only release of note in the NA session seconded by the speech by FOMC’s L.Brainard (permanent voter, dovish) on the Payment System.
What to look for around USD
The fresh bout of US tariffs on Chinese products has undermined the Fed-led rally in the buck to levels last seen in May 2017 beyond 98.00 the figure and eclipsed at the same time the mixed report from US Non-farm Payrolls for the month of July. By the same token, yields of the US 10-year benchmark have dropped to November 2016 levels in the sub-1.80% area. In the meantime, the US-China trade war is expected to remain the almost exclusive driver of the global sentiment for the time being. Regarding the greenback, its demand appears propped up by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals and the less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.17% at 97.93 and a breakdown of 97.55 (21-day SMA) would open the door to 96.92 (200-day SMA) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18). On the flip side, the next up barrier aligns at 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1) seconded by 99.89 (monthly high May 2017) and finally 100.00 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable above 1.1100 amid intensifying trade wars
EUR/USD is kicking off the new week above 1.1100. China has retaliated against the US by devaluing its currency and halting purchases of US agricultural goods. Bond yields are racing to the bottom.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2100 amid elections speculation, ahead of data
GBP/USD is pressured around 1.2100 amid speculation that UK PM Johnson is preparing for new elections by announcing new public spending. Markit's UK services PMI is eyed.
USD/JPY consolidates the recent slump to multi-month lows, below 106.00 mark amid US-China trade war fears
The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range near multi-month lows, below the 106.00 round figure mark.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, around $1460 area
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Monday and climbed to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1459-60 region, in the last hour.
US Non-Farm Payrolls: Slower but the Fed is cheering
The US economy added 164,000 new workers, 16,000 in manufacturing and annual wage compensation rose 3.2% in July, reported the Labor Department on Friday. The unemployment rate was stable at 3.7% and labor force participation rose to 63.0%.