US Dollar Index turns negative near 97.60 ahead of data

- DXY left the area of 2-month tops around 97.80.
- US flash PMI, New Home Sales coming up next.
- The greenback ignores another Trump-Mueller bout.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main competitors, has given away the initial optimism and returned to the 97.60 region.
US Dollar Index focused on data, ECB
The index is now trading within the negative ground after three consecutive daily advances, including fresh 2-month tops around 97.80 recorded earlier today.
The ongoing knee-jerk in the buck comes along a decline in yields of the US 10-year note amidst renewed US-Iran effervescence and after R.Mueller said President Trump could be indicted after he finishes the presidential term.
Further out, the selling pressure in EUR remains intact ahead of the critical ECB event tomorrow, keeping EUR/USD in the lower end of the range and adding legs to the rally in the buck.
Later in the day, Markit will release its flash PMIs readings for the current month seconded by June’s New Home Sales and the weekly report on US crude oil inventories by the DoE.
What to look for around USD
Investors have already priced in a 25 bps interest rate cut hits month, while a larger rate cut appears to have lost consensus in the last sessions. Trade tensions now look somewhat alleviated after US and China decided to restart talks next week. The demand for the greenback, in the meantime, stays underpinned by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals when compared to its G10 peers and the shift to a more accommodative stance from the rest of the central banks.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is receding 0.05% at 97.65 and a break below 96.67 (low Jul.18) would aim for 96.46 (low Jun.7) and then 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the flip side, the next hurdle aligns at 97.81 (monthly high Jul.24) seconded by 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2500 as UK Chancellor Hammond resigns
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2500, paring its early gains. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond has resigned ahead of Boris Johnson's reign as UK PM.
USD/JPY: Finds some support near 108.00 mark, 100-hour EMA
The USD/JPY pair held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit now seemed to show some resilience near the 108.00 round figure mark.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Forex Today: Dollar is king again, Boris Johnson becomes PM, and the euro gets critical data
The US dollar has been consolidating Tuesday's gains. Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street and he will announce his pick for Chancellor. EZ PMIs are in the limelight ahead of Thursday's all-important ECB meeting.