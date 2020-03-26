US Dollar Index tumbles to weekly lows near 99.80

- DXY drops below 100.00 to print fresh weekly lows.
- US Initial Claims rose nearly 3.3M million during last week.
- US flash Q4 GDP came in at 2.1%, matching consensus.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is posting losses for yet another session on Thursday, this time breaking below the triple-digit support and testing the 99.80 area.
US Dollar Index offered post-data, extra stimulus
The index is extending the weekly pessimism for the third session in a row on Thursday, coming under extra selling pressure following the recently announced stimulus packages from the Fed (Tuesday) and the White House (earlier today), while comments by Chief Powell’s earlier today also hurt the mood surrounding the buck.
Releases in the US docket did not help the buck either, as there were no surprises after another estimate of Q4 GDP matched expectations and advanced readings showed the trade deficit is seen shrinking to $59.89 billion during February. However, Initial Claims surged to record tops after climbing to nearly 3.3M during last week, casting further shadows over the impact of the coronavirus on the US economy.
Earlier in the session, Chief J.Powell left the door open for extra easing in case the outlook deteriorates further, emphasizing the readiness of the Fed to step in if credit flows struggle.
What to look for around USD
DXY keeps correcting lower following another rejection of the 103.00 region, or 3-year highs, earlier in the week. Further stimulus measures announced by the Fed and the US government lifted spirits in the risk-associated space and put the buck under extra downside pressure. Last week’s sharp upside in the dollar has been sustained by the solid demand in response to funding concerns, while easing monetary conditions by central banks other than the Fed have been also collaborating with the upbeat sentiment around the greenback. In the meantime, developments from the coronavirus pandemic and the global response to fight its impacts are expected to keep driving the sentiment in the global markets.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 1.10% at 99.82 and faces the next support at 98.48 (55-day SMA) seconded by 97.97 (200-day SMA) and then 97.87 (61.85 Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop). On the flip side, a breakout of 102.99 (2020 high Mar.20) would open the door to 103.65 (monthly high December 2016) and finally 103.82 (monthly high January 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
