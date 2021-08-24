- DXY bears take a breather after the heaviest daily loss since June, snaps two-day downtrend.
- US Treasury yields recovery amid receding chatters over tapering, vaccine optimism.
- Sino–American tension, fears emanating from Afghanistan and light calendar test the traders.
US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.03, up 0.06% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped the most in two months the previous day amid risk-on mood. However, a lack of major catalysts and mixed clues challenged the DXY bears afterward.
The DXY dropped 0.52% to a one-week low on Monday, down for the second consecutive day, as market chatters over the Fed’s tapering eased after recently downbeat US data and covid woes push policymakers to step back on their policy tightening recommendations.
The preliminary readings of August month PMIs for the US not only dropped below their consensus and prior but also took the Composite PMI to the lowest since US Dollar Index tracks Treasury yields to consolidate losses near 93.00. On Friday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan signaled to step back on his tapering calls due to the Delta covid variant outbreak.
Elsewhere, the US Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval to Moderna–BioNTech vaccine whereas the UK’s readiness to order 35.00 million doses of Pfizer vaccine for booster shot also portrays the vaccine optimism. Furthermore, Australia’s New South Wales (NSW), the highly infected and the key state, reports the world’s fastest jabbing.
Recently, the UK calls for an emergency videoconference of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders to discuss the Taliban-related issues around 13:30 GMT. On the same line were covid fears from Asia–Pacific and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will increase hardships for Beijing-based companies’ listing.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 0. 5 basis points (bps) to 1.26% while the S&P 500 Futures gain 0.17% during a light-calendar day.
Looking forward, risk catalysts remain the key while US housing data may offer second-tier catalysts to follow.
Technical analysis
Despite bouncing off an ascending trend line from August 04, around 92.95, the 10-DMA level of 93.05 challenges the DXY recovery. Also acting as a short-term upside hurdle is the previous double-top formation around 93.20. Given the receding bullish bias of MACD, US Dollar Index remains vulnerable to the further downside unless printing a daily close beyond 93.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|92.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.68
|Daily SMA50
|92.43
|Daily SMA100
|91.57
|Daily SMA200
|91.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.49
|Previous Daily Low
|92.95
|Previous Weekly High
|93.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.48
|Previous Monthly High
|93.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.87
EUR/USD aims higher towards the NY close, up 0.38% amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack key Fibonacci retracement level above 1.3700
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3720, after the biggest daily jump in six weeks, amid the initial Asia session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cable pair battles a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July 20–30 upside.
Stand aside $50K, Bitcoin is on the way to $57K
BTC beats the psychologically important $50K, but momentum divergence on the daily chart persists. ETH prints new rally highs with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $3,358 now in play. XRP targets a 20% gain.
CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs
Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts.