US Dollar Index tracks Treasury yields to consolidate losses around 92.50

- DXY rebounds after posting the biggest daily loss in a week.
- 30-year bond auction, firmer Euro on ECB weighed on the greenback.
- Cautious optimism, quiet session underpins the latest consolidation.
- US PPI, risk catalysts are likely to direct short-term moves.
US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 92.53, up 0.03% on a day, during early Friday. The greenback gauge dropped the most in a week the previous day while snapping a three-day uptrend.
The DXY rebound seems to follow the US Treasury yields as the bond bears seem to retake controls amid cautious optimism. The mood seems to have taken clues from US President Joe Biden’s six-pronged strategy announcement. Also positive could be the UK’s approval of the covid vaccine’s booster shots for usage. Additionally, Fed hawks keep tapering tantrum alive and back the USD.
It should be noted that the record high covid infections in Australia’s biggest state New South Wales (NSW), population-wise, as well as China’s recent uptick in the infections, also favor the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. Additionally, chatters that Australia may terminate the agreement with China on a 99-year lease on the Port of Darwin, spread by the Australian Financial Review (AFR), also favor the greenback.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain directionless around 4,490 while stocks in Asia-Pacific trade are mixed by the press time.
That said, a dismal reaction to the 30-year bond auction, with 1.91% yield versus 2.04% prior, dragged down the US dollar the previous day, even as the coronavirus woes and tapering concerns tried to put a floor under the moves. On the same line, the 10-year Treasury yields dropped over four basis points (bps) to 1.29%.
Looking forward, US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August, expected 0.6% MoM versus 1.0% prior, will be important to watch for intermediate direction. However, the ECB’s passage and an absence of major data/events can keep market players directed towards the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
DXY bulls remain hopeful unless breaking 200-DMA support near 92.18.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|92.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.75
|Daily SMA50
|92.62
|Daily SMA100
|91.69
|Daily SMA200
|91.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.73
|Previous Daily Low
|92.38
|Previous Weekly High
|92.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.95
|Previous Monthly High
|93.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
