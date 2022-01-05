US Dollar Index tracks softer yields ahead of ADP Employment Change, FOMC Minutes

- DXY pauses two-day uptrend after refreshing fortnight high.
- Yields retreat, stock futures ease amid mixed concerns over Omicron, Fed’s next move.
- US data came in softer, inflation expectations also softened on Tuesday.
- US ADP figures will be tracked for early signal of Friday’s NFP, Fed policymakers eyed for rate hike clues.
US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from a two-week high to 96.28 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback gauge drops for the first time in the last three days while following the US Treasury yields and mixed catalysts.
The US 10-year Treasury bond coupon seesaws around the six-week high, down one basis point (bp) near 1.65% at the latest after refreshing the multi-day top the previous day. Even so, the S&P 500 Futures remain pressured, down 0.15% intraday around 4,775, after the Wall Street benchmarks closed mixed.
Mixed clues concerning the Fed’s next action and the South African covid variant, Omicron, joins cautious mood ahead of the key US data/events seem to weigh on the sentiment of late. That being said, hopes of stimulus and receding fears from the South African covid variant could be cited as the key catalysts for the previous optimism.
On the positive side are comments from World Health Organization (WHO) official that again tried to placate fears over Omicron. "We are seeing more and more studies pointing out that Omicron is infecting the upper part of the body. Unlike other ones, the lungs who would be causing severe pneumonia," WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud told Geneva-based journalists per Reuters. Also, a steady increase in global covid vaccinations and hopes of further stimulus from the US and China could be cited for the market’s previously positive mood.
Furthermore, mixed data from the US and a pause in the inflation expectations joined comments from the Fed to also probe the bulls.
The ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest in 11 months in December, 58.7 versus 60.0 forecast and 61.1 prior, whereas November’s JOLTS Jobs Openings came in lower than the upwardly revised previous reading of 11.091M to 10.562M.
The US inflation expectations, as per 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED) eased from a six-week high to 2.57% at the latest, which in turn tamed Fed rate-hike chatters.
Also, Minneapolis Fed President and 2022 voting FOMC member Neil Kashkari, who surprised markets with this hawkish hopes of two rate lifts in 2022 still fall short of the money market bets favoring three such actions, which in turn weigh on the sentiment.
Moving on, the anticipated easing in the ADP may exert additional downside pressure on the DXY, the hawkish tone of the policymakers in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes will be enough to keep the firmer around the highest level in two weeks.
Read: US ADP December Preview: Suddenly its inflation, not jobs
Technical analysis
Having bounced off the 50-DMA during Friday, the US Dollar Index crossed the 20-DMA level on Tuesday and has been above the same of late. As a result, DXY bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of the 50-DMA level of 95.70 while the 96.20 level, comprising 20-DMA, offers immediate support to watch during the quote’s pullback moves.
On the contrary, a descending resistance line from November 22, near 96.22 by the press time, becomes crucial to watch during the quote’s further upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|96.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.18
|Daily SMA50
|95.66
|Daily SMA100
|94.5
|Daily SMA200
|93.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.46
|Previous Daily Low
|96.03
|Previous Weekly High
|96.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.57
|Previous Monthly High
|96.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.