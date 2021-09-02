US Dollar Index tracks downbeat Treasury yields, stock futures near 92.50

DXY fades bounce off monthly low, stays pressured after two-day downtrend.

Market sentiment dwindles amid lack of major catalysts, mixed concerns over covid.

US data keeps DXY sellers hopeful ahead of Friday’s key NFP.

Second-tier job-related numbers can entertain traders but qualitative factors are the key.

US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to keep rebound from the one-month low, eases to 92.48 during early Thursday.

The greenback gauge dropped during the last two days as early signals for the US employment hints at no challenges to the Fed’s easy money policies. Also weighed on the quote could be the easing virus numbers.

The US ADP Employment Change for August rose 374K versus expectations of a 613K rise. Further challenging the jobs scenario was the employment component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI that slumped to the contraction region with the 49.0 figures against 52.9 prior.

It’s worth noting that the previously easing virus numbers from Australia and a softening of the hospitalizations in the US also underpinned the market sentiment and dragged the DXY prices.

However, the latest jump in the UK’s virus-led deaths to the highest since March and fears that Australia and New Zealand will refresh record virus infections recently weigh on the market sentiment and challenged the US Dollar Index bears.

Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around 1.30% whereas the S&P 500 Futures seek fresh directions around the record top, down 0.07% intraday, by the press time.

Given the latest fresh challenges to the market sentiment, the DXY bears may take a breather amid a light calendar. Though, second-tier US employment data like Nonfarm Productivity for Q2 and weekly jobless claims will be crucial to follow ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of a three-month-long rising trend line and 50-DMA, respectively near 92.80 and 92.60, directs DXY towards July–August lows surrounding 91.80.