US Dollar Index traces firmer yields to refresh monthly top ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech

- US Dollar Index grinds near one-month high as bulls take a breather after three-day uptrend.
- US President Biden, Treasury Secretary Yellen pushed back recession woes and favored hawkish bias over Fed, underpinning DXY run-up.
- Absence of escalation in US-China tussles, cautious mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech probe greenback buyers.
- Powell needs to praise recently firmer US data to keep US Dollar Index bulls on the table.
US Dollar Index (DXY) makes rounds to 103.60 as buyers flex muscles ahead of the key speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies tracks upbeat US Treasury bond yields, as well as hawkish concerns surrounding the Fed, to keep the DXY bulls hopeful.
That said, statements from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Biden favor DXY bulls, by pushing back the recession woes and bolstering the hawkish bets on the Fed’s next moves. That said, both policymakers turned down expectations of the US recession in their respective speeches. The greenback also cheered sustained run-up in the US Treasury bond yields and downbeat equities as traders renew hawkish bets on the Fed after strong US data.
It’s worth noting that the last week’s upbeat prints of the US employment, wages and activity numbers renewed hopes that the Fed has a way to go before welcoming the rate cute chatters, as well as the policy doves.
Other than the receding recession fears and upbeat US data-led hawkish Fed bias, the recent talks surrounding the Sino-American ties also entertain the DXY bulls the previous day, especially after the US shot down a Chinese balloon and pushed back a diplomatic visit to Beijing. However, the latest comments from US President Joe Bide appear soothing on the matter as he said, “The balloon incident does not weaken US-China relations.”
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red and the US 10-year Treasury bond yields extended the last Friday’s rebound, which in turn allowed the DXY to remain firmer for the third consecutive day.
Looking forward, US Dollar Index may witness a sideways move ahead of the key Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, as well as US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) comments. Should Powell chooses to praise the latest economic developments in the US, as well as reiterate hawkish bias for the monetary policy, the DXY could have further upside to track.
Technical analysis
Although confirmation of a three-month-old falling bullish chart formation keeps the US Dollar Index (DXY) bulls hopeful, the 50-DMA resistance surrounding 103.60 challenges the immediate upside momentum.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|103.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.25
|Daily SMA50
|103.6
|Daily SMA100
|106.53
|Daily SMA200
|106.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.77
|Previous Daily Low
|103.01
|Previous Weekly High
|103.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|100.81
|Previous Monthly High
|105.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
