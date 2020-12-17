US Dollar Index to trade on the back foot toward 88 in Q1 2021 – Westpac

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shed an outsized +12% since its mid-March peaks, its steepest decline over a nine-month period since 2011. Economists at Westpac expect the USD bear trend to extend in 2021 and forecast the DXY heading towards 88 in the first quarter of 2021.
Key quotes
“Interest rate differentials are the USD’s Achilles heel, and they are likely to remain decidedly less favourable. DXY-weighted 2yr bond spreads peaked close to 300bp in the USD’s favour in late 2018 but now stand at a skinny 50bp.”
“The Fed may have disappointed expectations by leaving the duration of their bond-buying unchanged, but flexible average targeting framework and their freshly minted forward guidance linking asset purchases to ‘substantial further progress’ will have much the same intended impact in capping yields, hindering any yield support that might otherwise emerge in the wake of a US recovery.”
“The US election crushed blue wave fiscal hopes, but Democratic wins in Georgia’s double Senate run-off races in early January and/or several moderate Republicans joining the fiscal cause could nudge the calculus back in favour of a major multi-year fiscal push. That would add yet more fuel to global reflation hopes in early 2021 and weigh on the USD Initially. But sustained fiscal support could change the USD outlook in late 2021 and beyond if it cements recovery momentum and brings forward Fed policy normalisation.”
“Sustained Fed accommodation, a less combative US-China trading relationship, near 10% GDP growth for China in 2021 and a distinct lack of political uncertainties on the 2021 calendar should continue to drag DXY lower into 2021. DXY is limping into year’s end and likely continues to trade on the back foot toward 88 in Q1.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.