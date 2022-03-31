The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling near-term as markets price out the Ukraine war premium. Once the dust settles the USD’s unmatched yield credentials and a fiercely hawkish Federal Reserve should deliver sustained DXY tailwinds, according to economists at Westpac.
USD upside potential remains in scope
“Once the dust settles USD’s unmatched yield credentials should come to the fore. Admittedly recent days have seen some minor erosion of the USD’s yield support, but USD has yet to fully capitalise on the broader surge in yield support that has unfolded this year.”
“DXY could test yet lower levels if momentum toward de-escalation in Ukraine continues, but sustained weakness beyond 97.00 unlikely to develop with the Fed sticking resolutely to a hawkish path.”
“DXY 100+ on the cards in coming weeks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1100 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is falling towards 1.1100, as the US dollar rebounds amid a damp market mood, despite weaker Treasury yields. Mixed German Retail Sales fail to inspire EUR bulls. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation amid a lack of clarity on the Ukraine crisis.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3100 on US dollar's resurgence, PCE eyed
GBP/USD is heading south to test 1.3100, shrugging off the upbeat UK Q4 final GDP data. The US dollar recovers ground across the board amid a cautious market sentiment. China concerns and Ukraine's uncertainty keep investors on the edge ahead of US inflation.
Gold drops back towards $1,900, US PCE inflation in focus
Gold price is turning south once again, having run into fresh offers near the $1,935 supply zone. The renewed downside in gold price is fuelled by the extended rebound in the US dollar across the board.
Cardano price targets $2 as ADA whales go on buying spree
Cardano price could start an uptrend in response to the rising institutional adoption and capital inflow in the altcoin. There is a massive upswing in the volume of whale transactions, over $100,000.
US February PCE Inflation Preview: Will inflation data confirm 50 bps May hike? Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 5.5% in February. A strong inflation print could revive expectations of a 50 bps rate hike in May. Technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the US Dollar Index.