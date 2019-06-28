US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Weekly upside limited near 96.40. Focus stays on Trump-Xi

- DXY failed to extend the up move further north of weekly peaks around 96.40, as the greenback succumbed to the generalized cautious tone in the global assets.
- The Trump-Xi meeting will be key for the very near term price action in the greenback. Immediately to the upside lies the 200-day SMA and the multi-month resistance line in the 96.55/60 band.
- Above this key area, the outlook on the greenback stays constructive and should target the 98.00 region.
- Support comes in at recent lows in the 95.80 region, coincident with late February lows and ahead of March low at 95.74.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.06
|Today Daily Change
|20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|96.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.9
|Daily SMA50
|97.4
|Daily SMA100
|97.12
|Daily SMA200
|96.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.39
|Previous Daily Low
|96.14
|Previous Weekly High
|97.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.15
|Previous Monthly High
|98.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.6
