US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Weekly upside capped just above 98.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recovery in DXY met tough resistance in the 98.00 area so far.
  • The prospect on the index stays positive while above the 200-day SMA.

The index is now prolonging the consolidation after the recent failure to extend the march north beyond the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.

Immediately to the upside now emerge the 10-day SMA (98.08), the 100-day SMA (98.03) and the weekly tops.

Further up aligns the 98.50 region, or monthly highs. A sustainable break of this hurdle should pave the way for a move to 99.00 and beyond.

In the meantime, as long as the 200-day SMA at 97.56 holds the downside, the constructive outlook on DXY is seen unchanged.

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.81
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 97.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.87
Daily SMA50 98.24
Daily SMA100 98.05
Daily SMA200 97.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.04
Previous Daily Low 97.84
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

