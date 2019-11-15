US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: weekly recovery looks limited around 98.50

  • The index is prolonging the sideline theme in the upper bound of the weekly range despite Thursday pullback.
  • The area in the mid-98.00s, or recent peaks, has emerged as quite a significant barrier for extra gains. This hurdle is also reinforced by the proximity of the key 55-day SMA, today at 98.29.
  • In order to allow for extra gains, DXY needs to overcome this region in the near term. Immediately to the upside emerges the 99.00 neighbourhood ahead of 99.25 (October 8th peak).

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.2
Today Daily Change 11
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 98.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.77
Daily SMA50 98.29
Daily SMA100 98
Daily SMA200 97.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.42
Previous Daily Low 98.11
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.66

 

 

