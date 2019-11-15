US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: weekly recovery looks limited around 98.50

- The index is prolonging the sideline theme in the upper bound of the weekly range despite Thursday pullback.
- The area in the mid-98.00s, or recent peaks, has emerged as quite a significant barrier for extra gains. This hurdle is also reinforced by the proximity of the key 55-day SMA, today at 98.29.
- In order to allow for extra gains, DXY needs to overcome this region in the near term. Immediately to the upside emerges the 99.00 neighbourhood ahead of 99.25 (October 8th peak).
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.2
|Today Daily Change
|11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|98.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.77
|Daily SMA50
|98.29
|Daily SMA100
|98
|Daily SMA200
|97.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.42
|Previous Daily Low
|98.11
|Previous Weekly High
|98.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.17
|Previous Monthly High
|99.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.66
