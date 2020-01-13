US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Upside target remains at 97.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index looks bid near the 97.50 region.
  • The immediate target is now the 200-day SMA around 97.70.

The index has shrugged off Friday’s negative price action and it has now resumed the downside in the 97.50 region.

If the buying pressure persists, the next target of relevance comes at the critical 200-day SMA, today at 97.69 ahead of the Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop at 97.87.

The bullish outlook in DXY is expected to return as long as it trades above the 200-day SMA.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.45
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 97.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.18
Daily SMA50 97.62
Daily SMA100 97.99
Daily SMA200 97.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.58
Previous Daily Low 97.29
Previous Weekly High 97.58
Previous Weekly Low 96.54
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD crashes below 1.30 amid GDP fall, BOE dovishness

GBP/USD crashes below 1.30 amid GDP fall, BOE dovishness

GBP/USD is extending its downfall below 1.30, the lowest in 2020, after GDP badly disappointed with -0.3%. Moreover, the Bank of England is hinting of a rate cut. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges higher amid trade optimism, USD weakness

EUR/USD edges higher amid trade optimism, USD weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, enjoying the upbeat mood ahead of the Sino-American signing of the trade deal. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak jobs data.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Trade optimism lifts mood, pound pressured by the BOE, Iran still eyed

Forex Today: Trade optimism lifts mood, pound pressured by the BOE, Iran still eyed

The mood in financial markets is upbeat as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He leads a delegation to Washington. He is set to sign Phase One of the trade deal and investors are already eyeing the second phase.

Read more

Gold slide to $1550 area; erases Friday’s positive move

Gold slide to $1550 area; erases Friday’s positive move

Gold edged lower on the first day of a new trading week and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around $1550 level.

Gold News

USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines

USD/JPY peeps above 100-week MA, Yen under pressure on trade headlines

USD/JPY is flashing green, possibly on the back of trade optimism. The bulls need a convincing move above the 100-week average hurdle.. The pair may have a tough time confirming a breakout, as markets may offer US dollars on disinflation concerns. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures