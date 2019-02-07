US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Upside momentum now targets the 100-day SMA above 97.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index moved to multi-day highs near 96.90 during early trade, although it lost some traction soon afterwards.
  • The greenback has regained the positive outlook after retaking the 200-day SMA and the multi-month resistance line in the 96.60 region.
  • Immediately above emerges the 100-day SMA at 97.08 ahead of the 55-day SMA in the 97.30 region, considered interim hurdles and the last defence of a test of June tops near 97.80

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.75
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 96.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.81
Daily SMA50 97.37
Daily SMA100 97.11
Daily SMA200 96.69
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.87
Previous Daily Low 96.28
Previous Weekly High 96.39
Previous Weekly Low 95.84
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

