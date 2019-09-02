US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Upside bias allows for a test of 99.89

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is trading in fresh 2019 highs above the 99.00 mark at the beginning of the week, adding to last week’s gains.
  • If the buying pressure regains traction, the index is well positioned to attempt a test of May 2017 highs near 99.90 ahead of the psychological 100.00 the figure.
  • In the meantime, while above the immediate support line – today at 97.90 – the bullish bias is seen unchanged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.07
Today Daily Change 29
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 98.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98
Daily SMA50 97.52
Daily SMA100 97.5
Daily SMA200 97.06
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.02
Previous Daily Low 98.41
Previous Weekly High 99.02
Previous Weekly Low 97.62
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

