US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Up move looks convincing. Focus is now on 99.89 ahead of 100.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is prolonging the up move and is looking to consolidate the recent breakout of the key barrier at 99.00 the figure.
  • If the buying pressure regains traction, the index is well positioned to attempt a test of May 2017 tops at 99.89 ahead of the psychological 100.mark.
  • In the meantime, while above the immediate support line – today at 97.93 – the bullish bias is seen unchanged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.29
Today Daily Change 28
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 99.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.07
Daily SMA50 97.58
Daily SMA100 97.52
Daily SMA200 97.07
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.13
Previous Daily Low 98.81
Previous Weekly High 99.02
Previous Weekly Low 97.62
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 on dollar strength, ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 on dollar strength, ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD has hit new two-year lows below 1.0950 as the greenback gains ground alongside US yields. Incoming ECB President Lagarde will speak shortly. The US and China have yet to schedule new talks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes to lowest since 2016 ahead of crucial Brexit showdown

GBP/USD crashes to lowest since 2016 ahead of crucial Brexit showdown

GBP/USD plunged  1.2000, hitting the lowest since 2016 as a critical day in parliament begins. The opposition will try to force the government to only leave the EU with a deal. Elections are looming.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates in a range below mid-106.00s

USD/JPY consolidates in a range below mid-106.00s

The ongoing USD bullish run continues to lend some support and help limit the downside. Worries about the global economy benefited JPY’s safe-haven status and capped gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Upside seems more likely to remain capped near 100-hour SMA

Gold: Upside seems more likely to remain capped near 100-hour SMA

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and barring a couple of knee-jerk reactions, remained well within a broader trading range held over the past three sessions.
 

Gold News

US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near

US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near

The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  