US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: The surpass of the 200-day SMA should allow for extra gains

  • The recent break above the critical 200-day SMA in the 97.40 region has shifted the outlook on the index back to positive.
  • If this breakout becomes convincing, then the Greenback should target last week’s peaks at 98.00 ahead of the 55-day SMA at 98.28.
  • While below the 200-day SMA, DXY should regain downside pressure and expose a move to monthly lows near 97.10.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.52
Today Daily Change 18
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 97.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.88
Daily SMA50 98.34
Daily SMA100 97.87
Daily SMA200 97.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.57
Previous Daily Low 97.17
Previous Weekly High 98
Previous Weekly Low 97.16
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.08

 

 

