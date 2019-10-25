US Dollar Index technical analysis: The recovery continues into Friday as bulls lift DXY to five-day highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading at five-day highs as the recovery is gaining some momentum. 
  • The next resistances on the way up are seen near 97.90 and 98.20 price levels. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading above its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) after a sharp pullback down. This Friday, the buck traded as high as 97.90, reaching to the tick the resistance level mentioned on Thursday. The market will need to surpass the 100 DMA near the above-mentioned resistance.

DXY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, DXY broke above the downward sloping 50 SMA. The recovery is gaining some momentum and the next week the market will need to break 97.90 to potentially reach 98.20 and 98.66 price levels on the way up.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Support is seen in the 97.60/70 zone and at the 97.45 level. 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.84
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 97.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.42
Daily SMA50 98.43
Daily SMA100 97.84
Daily SMA200 97.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.78
Previous Daily Low 97.28
Previous Weekly High 98.65
Previous Weekly Low 97.18
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

