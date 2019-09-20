US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: The immediate bullish view stays unchanged above 97.86

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is struggling to resume the upside so far this week, falling within the familiar range around 98.40.
  • The immediate bullish view stays unaltered for the time being while above the recent low at 97.86 and the key 55-day SMA at 97.91. This area of contention is also reinforced the the Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop at 97.87.
  • If the Greenback manages to regain upside traction it could attempt a test of last week’s peak at 99.10.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.28
Today Daily Change 22
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 98.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.41
Daily SMA50 98.01
Daily SMA100 97.63
Daily SMA200 97.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.62
Previous Daily Low 98.2
Previous Weekly High 99.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.99
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

