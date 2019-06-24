US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: The greenback is testing the critical support at 96.00

- DXY lost further ground during last week and is now flirting with the critical support in the 96.00 neighbourhood, where coincide a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 and the 200-week SMA (95.97).
- The recent breach of the 200-day SMA and the multi-month support line has opened the door to a deeper pullback and shifted the outlook to the dovish side.
- In case bulls regain the upper hand, the initial target emerges at the 96.55/60 band, where converge the 200-day SMA and the now resistance line. Above this area, the 100-day SMA at 97.06 should return to the radar.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.11
|Today Daily Change
|14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|96.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.26
|Daily SMA50
|97.48
|Daily SMA100
|97.12
|Daily SMA200
|96.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.71
|Previous Daily Low
|96.15
|Previous Weekly High
|97.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.15
|Previous Monthly High
|98.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.12
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD corrects sharply from monthly highs, UK politics eyed
The GBP/USD pair pulled back sharply from one-month highs near 1.2770 region and now trades below 1.2750 amid a tepid USD recovery while the focus remains on the UK political scenario amid lack of fresh fundamental drivers.
USD/JPY: dull start to the week, risk skewed to the downside
The Japanese Leading Economic Index rebounded in April to 95.9. USD/JPY limited by a strong static resistance at around 107.70.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1400 mark, below multi-year tops
Gold held steady above the key $1400 psychological mark and was seen consolidating the recent strong gains to multi-year tops.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.