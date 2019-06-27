US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: The 200-day SMA near 96.60 returns to the radar

- The index managed to reverse yesterday’s small drop and is now looking to advance to the 96.30/40 band.
- If the buying impetus remains unchanged, DXY is likely to test the critical resistance area around 96.60, where converge the 200-day SMA and the multi-month resistance line.
- Above this key area, the outlook on the greenback stays constructive and should target the 98.00 region.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.25
|Today Daily Change
|23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|96.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97
|Daily SMA50
|97.43
|Daily SMA100
|97.12
|Daily SMA200
|96.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.34
|Previous Daily Low
|96.07
|Previous Weekly High
|97.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.15
|Previous Monthly High
|98.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, lower. Reports, later denied by China, about a US-Sino trade truce have failed to push the price higher. German inflation and US GDP are eyed later today.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Gold: Bulls show some resilience near $1400 mark, 38.2% Fibo. level
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 100-hour SMA for the first time in over a week or so, a follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops set on Tuesday.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.