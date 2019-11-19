US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: the 200-day SMA at 97.55 is expected to hold the downside

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The correction lower in DXY appears to have met decent contention in the 97.70/65 band, or fresh 2-week lows, so far.
  • Any attempt of recovery should initially target the key 100-day SMA in the 98.00 neighbourhood ahead of the 55-day SMA, today at 98.25 and ahead of last week’s tops in the mid-98.00s.
  • If the selling impetus gathers traction, the next support is located at weekly lows in the 97.70/65 band ahead of the critical 200-day SMA at 97.55. As long as this area holds, the constructive view on the buck is expected to remain unchanged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.85
Today Daily Change 14
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 97.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.84
Daily SMA50 98.27
Daily SMA100 98.03
Daily SMA200 97.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.96
Previous Daily Low 97.68
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is falling below 1.2950 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a significant lead in the polls.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out

USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out

USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level

XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and once again started retreating from the $1475 resistance zone. 

Gold News

Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market

Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday. BTC/USD falls 3.65%, recovering from session lows of $8,081. The remaining margin falls above 6% to the key target of $7,569.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures