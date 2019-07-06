US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Still constructive above the 200-day SMA near 96.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index met strong contention in the 96.80/75 band so far, area coincident with yesterday’s low and April 12 low.
  • The resumption of the upside bias should meet initial hurdle at the 55-day SMA at 97.44 ahead of the 97.53/64 band, where converge the 1-day and 21-day SMAs.
  • Looking at the broader picture, the positive outlook on DXY remains unaltered above the key 200-day SMA and the 8-month support line around 96.50.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.09
Today Daily Change 11
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 97.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.68
Daily SMA50 97.52
Daily SMA100 97.01
Daily SMA200 96.53
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.37
Previous Daily Low 96.78
Previous Weekly High 98.29
Previous Weekly Low 97.55
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

