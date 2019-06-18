US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Stays supported by the 200-day SMA and support line around 96.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recent up move in DXY appears to have met a tough hurdle in the 97.60 region so far this week.
  • The index continues to hover around the 55-day and 21-day SMAs in the mid-97.00s. The greenback needs to clear this area on a sustainable basis to allow a test of March high at 97.71, considered the last defence for a move to the 98.00 mark and beyond.
  • In the meantime, the 200-day SMA and the multi-month support line in the mid-96.00s should hold the downside and keep the constructive bias intact.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.4
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 97.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.46
Daily SMA50 97.49
Daily SMA100 97.07
Daily SMA200 96.6
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.6
Previous Daily Low 97.33
Previous Weekly High 97.59
Previous Weekly Low 96.58
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stable below 1.1250 ahead of Draghi's speech

EUR/USD stable below 1.1250 ahead of Draghi's speech

EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains and trading below 1.1250. ECB President Mario Draghi will deliver a keynote speech at the ECB's Sintra gathering. German ZEW is next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest

GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears challenge 1-1/2-week old ascending trend-line support

USD/JPY: Bears challenge 1-1/2-week old ascending trend-line support

The USD/JPY pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and extended the previous session's pullback from the 108.75-80 supply zone. 

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level

Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level

Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and spiked to fresh session tops, closer to $1350 level in the last hour.

Gold News

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location