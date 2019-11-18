US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: stays constructive above the 200-day SMA at 97.55

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index is prolonging the leg lower from last week and is trading in fresh multi-day lows in sub-98.00 levels.
  • The resumption of the upside bias should initially target the key 55-day SMA, today at 98.27 ahead of last week’s tops in the mid-98.00s.
  • If the selling impetus gathers traction, the next support is located at the 21-day SMA at 97.81 ahead of the critical 200-day SMA at 97.55. As long as this area holds, the constructive view on the buck is expected to remain unchanged.

DXY daily chart 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.92
Today Daily Change 11
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 97.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.81
Daily SMA50 98.28
Daily SMA100 98.02
Daily SMA200 97.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.24
Previous Daily Low 97.96
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

