US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Rising odds for extra upside. Next target emerges at 97.80

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index continues its march north unabated so far today, extending last week’s break above the 200-day SMA.
  • Immediately to the upside comes in June’s peak at 97.80 ahead of 97.87, a Fibo retracement from the 2017-2018 drop.
  • Looking at the broader picture, the constructive view on DXY remains intact while above the 200-day SMA at 96.68 and the multi-month support line at 96.89.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.47
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 97.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.81
Daily SMA50 97.27
Daily SMA100 97.12
Daily SMA200 96.75
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.42
Previous Daily Low 97.16
Previous Weekly High 97.45
Previous Weekly Low 96.28
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.73

 

 

