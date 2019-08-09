US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Recovery expected to continue above the support line at 97.36

  • The index remains within a rangebound pattern in the 97.50/60 region so far this week.
  • As long as the immediate support line - today at 97.36 - holds the downside, there is still scope for another test of the 98.00 barrier and above.
  • This significant area of contention is also reinforced by the 55-day, 100-day SMAs and recent lows in the 97.20 region.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.62
Today Daily Change 10
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 97.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.61
Daily SMA50 97.2
Daily SMA100 97.34
Daily SMA200 96.95
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.74
Previous Daily Low 97.42
Previous Weekly High 98.94
Previous Weekly Low 97.9
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

