US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Rebound could surpass the 97.00 handle

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY recovers ground lost on Monday, although remains below 97.00.
  • Recent tops in the 97.10 area could come back to the radar.

DXY is posting decent gains so far on Tuesday, managing to advance to the 96.70/75 band ahead of key US data.

In case the recovery gathers serious traction, the index is expected to visit recent tops beyond 97.00 the figure, with the next immediate target at the 200-day SMA, today at 97.68.

If sellers regain control, December’s low at 96.36 could be re-tested ahead of a potential visit to the 96.00 neighbourhood, where sits a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop.

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.75
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 96.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.18
Daily SMA50 97.63
Daily SMA100 98.02
Daily SMA200 97.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.9
Previous Daily Low 96.54
Previous Weekly High 97.1
Previous Weekly Low 96.35
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.19

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

