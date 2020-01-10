US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Rally clinches 2020 tops and targets 97.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The move up in DXY surpasses 97.50 and prints new 2020 highs.
  • The immediate target is now the 200-day SMA around 97.70.

DXY is navigating the area of fresh 2019 highs in the mid-97.00s, extending the weekly recovery for the fourth session in a row.

Above the key 200-day SMA, today at 97.69, the index is expected to regain the constructive outlook.

If the buying interest gathers extra pace, then the 98.00 neighbourhood should come into focus, reinforced by the proximity of a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop at 97.87 and the 100-day SMA, today at 97.96.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.51
Today Daily Change 14
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 97.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.17
Daily SMA50 97.62
Daily SMA100 97.99
Daily SMA200 97.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.56
Previous Daily Low 97.25
Previous Weekly High 97.1
Previous Weekly Low 96.35
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battling 1.11 as tension mounts ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/USD battling 1.11 as tension mounts ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 as markets await the last Non-Farm Payrolls for 2019  which is expected to show an increase of 164K jobs. The Middle East is also eyed despite the de-escalation.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD settles below 1.31 after parliament advances Brexit

GBP/USD settles below 1.31 after parliament advances Brexit

GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Bill and as the BOE's Carney sounded more dovish. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar dominant regardless on Mid-East, all-eyes on the Non-Farm Payrolls

Forex Today: Dollar dominant regardless on Mid-East, all-eyes on the Non-Farm Payrolls

The US dollar has been consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report for December. Economists expect an increase of around 164,000 and wages to rise by 3.1%. 

Read more

Gold hangs near weekly lows, NFP awaited

Gold hangs near weekly lows, NFP awaited

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained well within the striking distance of weekly lows set in the previous session.

Gold News

USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP

USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP

USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures