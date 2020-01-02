US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Probes four-day losing streak

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY benefits from oversold RSI, still stays below the previous support trend line.
  • June month low acts as the key support whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the resistance.

US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces off six-month low while taking the bids to 96.53 amid the pre-European session on Thursday. In doing so, the quote confronts a descending trend line stretched since mid-August (previous support). Also supporting the gauge’s U-turn are oversold conditions of 14-day RSI.

However, buyers will wait for a daily closing beyond 96.56, comprising the support-turned-resistance, before targeting mid-December low near 97.00.

Though, 10-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June-October advances, around 97.15 and 97.30 respectively, will limit the further upside of the greenback index.

Meanwhile, the recent low near 96.35 and June month bottom surrounding 95.80 are likely adjacent supports that can restrict short-term declines of the US dollar’s barometer.

DXY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 96.54
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 96.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.3
Daily SMA50 97.69
Daily SMA100 98.06
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.48
Previous Daily Low 96.48
Previous Weekly High 97.82
Previous Weekly Low 96.92
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Technical set up favors a pullback

EUR/USD: Technical set up favors a pullback

While the macro factors are EUR supportive, technical charts are signaling scope for a pullback. Notably, the long upper wick attached to Tuesday's candle is a tell-tale sign of buyer exhaustion. So, a pullback to sub-1.12 levels cannot be ruled out. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reverses sharply from two-week high ahead of UK PMI

GBP/USD reverses sharply from two-week high ahead of UK PMI

GBP/USD declines for the first time since December 23. Sparse trading, fears of hard Brexit and EU’s likely readiness to disappoint UK PM seem weighing on the pair. Focus on UK Final Manufacturing PMI, trade/Brexit headlines.

GBP/USD News

FX: Most Important Themes of 2020

FX: Most Important Themes of 2020

US and China trade relations will remain front and center. In early January, we expect the Phase 1 trade deal to be signed but the broader trade war may last past 2020. The key question is whether it will worsen or stabilize ahead of the November election. 

Read more

Gold: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion

Gold: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion

Gold is looking toppy with the daily and 4-hour chart reporting buyer exhaustion. The yellow metal may revisit the psychological support of $1,500. A close above $1,526 is needed to invalidate correction risks. 

Gold News

USD/JPY: 200-day SMA questions break of short-term support line

USD/JPY: 200-day SMA questions break of short-term support line

USD/JPY remains under pressure while trading around 108.70 during early Thursday. The pair recently slipped beneath an upward sloping trend line since early-November but failed to conquer 200-day SMA. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures