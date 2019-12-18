US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Positive beyond resistance-turned-support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY takes the bids after breaking the eight-day-old falling trend line.
  • 200-bar EMA, late-November lows offer strong resistance.
  • A yearly support line limits near-term declines.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) takes the bids to 97.33 while heading into the European session on Wednesday. In doing so, the greenback gauge crosses a descending trend line stretched since December 06.

The quote now aims at 50% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 to December 13 fall, at 97.63. However, a confluence of 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and multiple lows marked since November 18 can keep further upside limited around 97.70/75.

During the gauge’s rise beyond 97.75, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 97.85 and 98.00 can entertain buyers ahead of pleasing them with the November month top close to 98.54.

On the flip side, a slip beneath the resistance-turned-support, at 97.25, can recall 97.00 on the chart.

Though, the Bears’ dominance below 97.00 could be challenged by the yearly trend line, at 96.73 now.

DXY four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 97.34
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 97.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.75
Daily SMA50 97.85
Daily SMA100 98.13
Daily SMA200 97.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.3
Previous Daily Low 96.98
Previous Weekly High 97.72
Previous Weekly Low 96.72
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.65

 

 

