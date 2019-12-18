US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Positive beyond resistance-turned-support

- DXY takes the bids after breaking the eight-day-old falling trend line.
- 200-bar EMA, late-November lows offer strong resistance.
- A yearly support line limits near-term declines.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) takes the bids to 97.33 while heading into the European session on Wednesday. In doing so, the greenback gauge crosses a descending trend line stretched since December 06.
The quote now aims at 50% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 to December 13 fall, at 97.63. However, a confluence of 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and multiple lows marked since November 18 can keep further upside limited around 97.70/75.
During the gauge’s rise beyond 97.75, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 97.85 and 98.00 can entertain buyers ahead of pleasing them with the November month top close to 98.54.
On the flip side, a slip beneath the resistance-turned-support, at 97.25, can recall 97.00 on the chart.
Though, the Bears’ dominance below 97.00 could be challenged by the yearly trend line, at 96.73 now.
DXY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|97.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.75
|Daily SMA50
|97.85
|Daily SMA100
|98.13
|Daily SMA200
|97.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.3
|Previous Daily Low
|96.98
|Previous Weekly High
|97.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.72
|Previous Monthly High
|98.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
