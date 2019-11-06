US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: outlook stays constructive above the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index continues its march north and is approaching the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.
  • The constructive stance on DXY is once again in place after the recent breakout of the critical 200-day SMA in the 97.40 zone.
  • That said, further gains should now initially target the 55-day SMA, today at 98.29 ahead of 99.25 (high October 8th).

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.81
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 97.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.82
Daily SMA50 98.34
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.01
Previous Daily Low 97.46
Previous Weekly High 98
Previous Weekly Low 97.16
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.68

 

 

