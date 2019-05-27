US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Outlook remains constructive above the 200-day SMA at 96.42

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The greenback has managed to rebound from recent lows and is now looking to reclaim the critical 98.00 milestone.
  • Immediate on the upside lines up the 10-day SMA at 97.81 ahead of more relevant hurdles beyond 98.00 the figure.
  • Furthermore, the positive stance in DXY is seen unchanged while above the key 200-day SMA at 96.42. This area of contention is reinforced by the medium-term support line at 96.35.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.7
Today Daily Change 18
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 97.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.69
Daily SMA50 97.34
Daily SMA100 96.85
Daily SMA200 96.42
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.91
Previous Daily Low 97.55
Previous Weekly High 98.38
Previous Weekly Low 97.55
Previous Monthly High 98.34
Previous Monthly Low 96.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.18

 

 

