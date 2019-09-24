US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Next on the upside appears 99.10

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is adding to Monday’s gains neat 98.70 although still somewhat below recent tops in the 98.80/85 band.
  • A potential move to last week’s top at 99.10 remains well on the cards as long as the 55-day SMA at 97.96 holds the downside in the near term.
  • If the index manages to clear this area of resistance, it should then target 98.93 (high August 1st) ahead of the 2019 high at 99.37(September 3rd).

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.67
Today Daily Change 8
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 98.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.48
Daily SMA50 98.08
Daily SMA100 97.65
Daily SMA200 97.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.84
Previous Daily Low 98.45
Previous Weekly High 98.75
Previous Weekly Low 98.04
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.22

 

 

