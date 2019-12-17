US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Multi-month-old support trendline in focus

- DXY stays below 10-DMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement despite recovering from late-July lows.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the support.
- Bearish MACD keeps sellers hopeful.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) stalls the two-day-old declines while flashing 97.07 on the chart during the pre-European session on Tuesday.
Even so, the greenback gauge stays below 97.35/40 confluence including 10-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of January-October upside.
Also, the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) registers bearish signals and pleases the sellers.
With this, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 96.87 can offer immediate support to the DXY prior to highlighting the multi-month-old rising trend line, at 96.65 now.
Meanwhile, the gauge’s ability to cross 97.40 on a daily closing basis enables it to confront 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 97.93 and a descending resistance line stretched since October-start, at 98.23.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|97.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.78
|Daily SMA50
|97.89
|Daily SMA100
|98.14
|Daily SMA200
|97.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.14
|Previous Daily Low
|96.93
|Previous Weekly High
|97.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.72
|Previous Monthly High
|98.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.36
