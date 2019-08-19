US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Looks well underpinned by the support line at 97.48

By Pablo Piovano
  • After recording fresh tops near 98.40 on Friday, the index is now stabilizing around the 98.20 region.
  • Another visit to the 2019 highs just below the 99.00 barrier remains well on the cards as long as the short-term support line, today at 97.48, underpins.
  • Looking at the broader picture, while above the critical 200-day SMA, the outlook on DXY should stay constructive.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.2
Today Daily Change 11
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 98.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.86
Daily SMA50 97.28
Daily SMA100 97.39
Daily SMA200 96.99
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.34
Previous Daily Low 98.11
Previous Weekly High 98.34
Previous Weekly Low 97.32
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.55

 

 

