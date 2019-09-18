US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Looks to the FOMC for a test of 99.00 and beyond

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index has started the week on a choppy fashion and looks sidelined in the 98.30/40 band for the time being.
  • Today’s FOMC event will be key for the near term price action in the Greenback. A positive surprise should prompt DXY to challenge the key barrier at 99.00 the figure ahead of last week’s top near 99.10.
  • Looking at the broader picture, while above the critical 200-day SMA at 97.12, the constructive bias is expected to remain unaltered.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.3
Today Daily Change 20
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 98.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.39
Daily SMA50 97.96
Daily SMA100 97.62
Daily SMA200 97.15
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.75
Previous Daily Low 98.19
Previous Weekly High 99.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.99
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, in a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.25 ahead of UK inflation figures, Fed

GBP/USD slips below 1.25 ahead of UK inflation figures, Fed

GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as markets await UK inflation figures – which are projected to slow down. The critical Fed decision is eyed later in the day.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed

USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed

Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.

USD/JPY News

Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC

Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC

With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.

Gold News

Forex Today: Fed set to trigger high volatility, oil falls, altcoins advance

Forex Today: Fed set to trigger high volatility, oil falls, altcoins advance

Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve decision later today. Economists expect a 25 basis point rate cut amid slowing global growth and investment. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures