US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Looks to the FOMC for a test of 99.00 and beyond

- The index has started the week on a choppy fashion and looks sidelined in the 98.30/40 band for the time being.
- Today’s FOMC event will be key for the near term price action in the Greenback. A positive surprise should prompt DXY to challenge the key barrier at 99.00 the figure ahead of last week’s top near 99.10.
- Looking at the broader picture, while above the critical 200-day SMA at 97.12, the constructive bias is expected to remain unaltered.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.3
|Today Daily Change
|20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|98.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.39
|Daily SMA50
|97.96
|Daily SMA100
|97.62
|Daily SMA200
|97.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.75
|Previous Daily Low
|98.19
|Previous Weekly High
|99.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.99
|Previous Monthly High
|99.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, in a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD slips below 1.25 ahead of UK inflation figures, Fed
GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as markets await UK inflation figures – which are projected to slow down. The critical Fed decision is eyed later in the day.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC
With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.
Forex Today: Fed set to trigger high volatility, oil falls, altcoins advance
Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve decision later today. Economists expect a 25 basis point rate cut amid slowing global growth and investment.