US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Looks consolidative ahead of further gains

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The upside momentum in DXY stalled just ahead of the 98.50 region.
  • Some near-term consolidation appears likely around current levels.

DXY still remains unable to surpass the tough barrier in the mid-98.00s.

If the index breaks above the key 98.50 zone, then the next significant hurdle should emerge at the 99.00 neighbourhood ahead of 99.25 (high October 8th).

In the broader view, the constructive outlook on the buck is seen unchanged as long as the key 200-day SMA in the 97.60 region underpins.

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.34
Today Daily Change 6
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 98.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.06
Daily SMA50 98.23
Daily SMA100 98.12
Daily SMA200 97.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.4
Previous Daily Low 98.26
Previous Weekly High 98.31
Previous Weekly Low 97.68
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.55

 

 

