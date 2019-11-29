US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Looks consolidative ahead of further gains

The upside momentum in DXY stalled just ahead of the 98.50 region.

Some near-term consolidation appears likely around current levels.

DXY still remains unable to surpass the tough barrier in the mid-98.00s.

If the index breaks above the key 98.50 zone, then the next significant hurdle should emerge at the 99.00 neighbourhood ahead of 99.25 (high October 8th).

In the broader view, the constructive outlook on the buck is seen unchanged as long as the key 200-day SMA in the 97.60 region underpins.